Banks To Remain Closed For 12 Days In May: Check The Dates

Bank Holidays 2021: There are 12 days in May 2021 when banks will remain shut

As many as 12 bank holidays are earmarked for the month of May as per the holiday list notified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). During these days, the operations of both public and private banks will remain closed.

Some of the major holidays falling this month are Id-Ul-Fitr, Buddha Purnima and Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti among others.

The holidays also include the second and fourth Saturdays as the banks remain closed during these days.

The holidays are notified by the RBI under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Not all states observe bank holidays as they vary according to the traditions and norms observed in each place. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country.

Here is the complete list of bank holidays in May 2021:

May 1, 2021: Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day)

May 2, 2021: Sunday

May 7, 2021: Jumat-ul-Vida

May 8, 2021: Second Saturday

May 9, 2021: Sunday

May 13, 2021: Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)

May 14, 2021: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya

May 16, 2021: Sunday

May 22, 2021: Fourth Saturday

May 23, 2021: Sunday

May 26, 2021: Buddha Purnima

May 30, 2021: Sunday