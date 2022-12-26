11 Bank Holidays In January 2023 (Weekends, Regional Days Off Included). See List

Banks will remain closed in January on these days across many states. See full list

Banks will remain closed for 11 days in January across many states. These include all Sundays and second-fourth Saturdays. The holidays vary from region to region depending upon the festival being observed there or the notification of specific occasions in those states.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prepares a list of holidays for every month. According to the RBI, bank holidays are notified under three categories - Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

As per the RBI's list of bank holidays for January, banks will not operate on 11 days this month. These days, all branches of private, public, foreign, cooperative, and regional banks will remain shut. Banks will be closed for four days on regional and national holidays. These include New Year's celebration, Republic Day, Imoinu Iratpa, and Gaan-Ngai.

Customers are advised to plan their bank-related work accordingly to avoid any inconvenience. However, it must be noted that even when the banks are shut on holidays, services like online banking, UPI, net banking, and ATMs will be available to customers.

Here is the complete list of bank holidays for January 2023.

January 1: First Sunday

January 8: Second Sunday

January 14: Second Saturday

January 15: Third Sunday

January 22: Fourth Sunday

January 28: Fourth Saturday

January 29: Fifth Sunday

National and Regional Holidays

January 2: New Year's Celebration – Aizawl

January 3: Imoinu Iratpa – Imphal

January 4: Gaan-Ngai – Imphal

January 26: Republic Day – Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram.

In February 2023, banks will remain closed for four days due to regional and national holidays. These are Lui-Ngai-Ni, Mahashivratri (Maha Vad-14)/Sivarathri, State Day, and Losar.