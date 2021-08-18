Banks To Remain Closed Between August 19 And August 23. Check Out The List Here

Banks will remain closed for five days between August 19 and August 23, 2021

With August being a month which marks the beginning of the festival season, there are a spate of holidays during the month and banks will remain closed for 15 days with several regional and national holidays along with weekly-offs falling almost every week.

However during the period between August 19 and August 23, 2021, there are as many as five bank holidays, therefore people are advised to complete all their important tasks as soon as possible. Some of the known holidays which are falling during this period are Muharram, Raksha Bandhan and Onam.

Let's see what are the dates on which holidays are falling:

August 19: Banks will remain closed due to Muharram in many states like Tripura, Gujarat, Punjab Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, among others.

August 20: With the festival of Onam celebrated with great fervour in many southern states, banks will remain closed on that day across Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

August 21: On account of Thiruvonam, banks will remain closed in Kerala.

August 22: Banks will remain closed due to weekly off on Sunday, the day on which Raksha Bandhan is also falling.

August 23: Due to Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, banks will remain closed in Kerala again.