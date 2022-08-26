Banks To Open For Only Two More Days In August

Bank Holiday in August: There were 18 bank holidays that included various festivals and weekly offs.

Banks will remain closed on three of the remaining five days in August across many states in the country.

While the banks will remain closed on August 27 and August 28 pan India due to the scheduled offs on (second and fourth) Saturday and Sunday, banking facility won't be available at branches under regional offices of Guwahati on August 29 due to Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

On August 31, bank branches under regional offices of Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji will remain closed owing to the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

For customers, whose bank branch falls under the jurisdiction of any of these regional offices, there are only two functioning days for availing banking facilities. So, for any bank-related work, customers are advised to plan accordingly to avoid any inconvenience at the last moment.

Banking holidays vary from region to region. A list of holidays is prepared by the Reserve Bank of India at the start of every year. The holidays are notified under three categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

In August 2022, there were 18 bank holidays that included various festivals and weekly offs. The banks remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays along with their mandatory off on all Sundays of a month.

Banks remained shut in various parts of the country due to Janmashtami, Shahenshahi, and Muharram among many other festivals. The banks remained closed on August 15 pan India on the occasion of the Independence Day.

In the upcoming month, September, banks will remain closed for 13 days including weekends and Sundays. Banks will remain closed in various parts of the country on accounts of Ganesh Chaturthi (Day 2), Karma Puja, First Onam, Thiruvonam, Indrajatra, Sree Naravana Guru Javanthi, Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, and Navratri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi.