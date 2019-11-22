Banks' Loans Rise 8.1% In Two Weeks To November 8: RBI

Bank deposits rose Rs 20,505 croreto Rs 12,999crore in the two weeks to November8.

Banks' loans rose 8.1 per cent in the two weeks to November 8 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.9 per cent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose Rs 6,954 crore ($968.39 million) to Rs 98.48 lakh crore in the two weeks to November 8.

Non-food credit fell Rs 3,316 crore to Rs 97.67 lakh crore, while food credit rose Rs 10,270 crore to Rs 80,048 crore.

Bank deposits rose Rs 20,505 crore to Rs 12,999 crore in the two weeks to November 8.

