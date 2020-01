Banks' loans rose 7.2 per cent in the two weeks to January 17 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.5%, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell Rs 30,686 crore to Rs 100.06 lakh crore.

Non-food credit fell Rs 29,285 crore to Rs 99.23 lakh crore, while food credit fell Rs 1,401crore to Rs 82,101 crore.

Bank deposits fell Rs 83,893 crore to Rs 131.26 lakh crore.