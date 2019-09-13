Banks' Loans Rise 10.2% In Two Weeks To August 30: Reserve Bank Of India

Banks' loans rose 10.2 per cent in the two weeks ended Aug. 30 from a year earlier, while deposits climbed 9.7 per cent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose Rs 9 lakh crore to Rs 96.81 lakh crore in the two weeks ended August. 30.

Non-food credit gained Rs 8.86 lakh crore to Rs 96.18 lakh crore, while food credit climbed Rs 135.38 lakh crore to Rs 623.92 lakh crore.

Bank deposits rose Rs 11.34 lakh crore to Rs 127.80 lakh crore in the two weeks ended August 30.

