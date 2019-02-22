NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Banking & Financial Services

Banks In Position To Pass On Benefit Of RBI Rate Cut: Niti Aayog

The RBI had on February 7 announced a cut of 25 basis points in repo rate, and so far SBI is the only commercial bank to have followed suit.

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: February 22, 2019 17:10 IST
SBI is the only commercial bank so far to have followed the repo rate revision with a cut in its key rate


New Delhi: 

Government think-tank Niti Aayog's Vice Chairman, Rajiv Kumar, said on Friday that banks are in a position to pass on the benefit of the rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India to the consumers and the industry. The central bank had on February 7 announced a cut of 25 basis points in repo rate, and so far State Bank of India (SBI) is the only commercial lender to have followed it with a small rate cut of 5 basis points.

"Credit growth has perked up and will increase further, so banks are in a position to pass on the benefits of a rate cut," Mr Kumar said at an event.

He said the government had to struggle through non-performing assets (NPAs) in the banking sector.

"We inherited a banking sector with NPAs worth Rs 10.5 lakh crore. But now that struggle seems to be over and the banking sector is looking up again indicating that the interest rate cut be passed on for the growth of the economy," said Mr Kumar.

Speaking at the event, Punjab National Bank (PNB) managing director and CEO Sunil Mehta said, "Deposit rates are our sources of funding. The moment this funding goes down, we won't be able to serve our customers."

On Thursday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das met CEOs and MDs of public and private sector banks to persuade them to pass on benefits of lower interest rates to the consumers.

But the banks expressed their concerns on protecting margins to provide for the NPAs and banking operations, which, they said, may be hit if they start passing on the full rate cut to consumers without any headroom.

