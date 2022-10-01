Banks Closed For 21 Days In October, Including State Holidays. Details

According to the RBI calendar, banks will remain closed for 21 days in October month.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for the month of October. Banks will remain closed for a total of 21 days in the month, according to the RBI holiday calendar. These include all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

The list of holidays is prepared by RBI for every month. It is notified under three categories namely Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Banks will also not operate on several regional festivals including Durga Puja, Karva Chauth, and Deepawali.

As per the RBI holiday calendar, banks will not remain operational for 15 days in October due to regional holidays. Hence, it is advised that you plan your bank-related work accordingly. It must be noted that facilities like online banking and UPI will not be affected during these holidays despite the branches being shut.

Here is the complete list of bank holidays for October 2022:

October 2: First Sunday

October 8: Second Saturday

October 9: Second Sunday

October 16: Third Sunday

October 22: Fourth Saturday

October 23: Fourth Sunday

October 30: Fifth Sunday

National and Regional Holidays:

October 1: Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts - Gangtok

October 3: Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) – Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi.

October 4: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayudha pooja/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva – Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram.

October 5: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva – All except Imphal.

October 6: Durga Puja (Dasain) – Gangtok

October 7: Durga Puja (Dasain) – Gangtok

October 8: Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed) – Bhopal, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

October 13: Karva Chauth - Shimla

October 14: Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi – Jammu and Srinagar.

October 18: Kati Bihu – Guwahati.

October 24: Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi – All except Gangtok, Hyderabad, and Imphal.

October 25: Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja – Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, and Jaipur.

October 26: Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day – Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla, and Srinagar.

October 27: Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba – Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

October 31: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Morning ardhya)/Chhath Puja – Ahmedabad, Patna, and Ranchi.