Profit
Home | Corporates

Banks Allowed To Lend More To Some Non-Banking Financial Companies

The central bank increases lenders' single borrower exposure limit for NBFCs which do not finance infrastructure, to 15% of capital funds.

Corporates | | Updated: October 19, 2018 09:14 IST
Banks Allowed To Lend More To Some Non-Banking Financial Companies

The limit has been raised from 10 per cent and is effective up to December 31, RBI said.

The central bank on Friday increased lenders' single borrower exposure limit for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) which do not finance infrastructure, to 15 per cent of capital funds.

The limit has been raised from 10 per cent and is effective up to December 31, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

The relaxation in lending norms by RBI comes on the back of worries over tightening credit lines to NBFCs after a series of defaults at one of the country's largest infrastructure financing companies.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

RBINBFC (non-banking financial companies)

