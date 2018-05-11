Bank Unions Announce 2-Day Strike: 5 Key Things To know The wage revision for bankers has been due since November 1, 2017, after the previous settlement expired on October 31, 2017.

Share EMAIL PRINT The UFBU is an umbrella body of nine unions in the banking sector representing staff and officers



Five key things to know about the forthcoming bank union strike:

1. "The initial offer of the Indian Banks Association was meagre which was totally rejected by the constituents of the United Forum of Bank Unions...Bank employees and officers are already paid very low compared with the government employees as well as the private sector," said All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) General Secretary D T Franco on May 5, after wage revision talks between IBA and UFBU failed.



2. Wage revision for bankers is due since November 1, 2017, after the previous settlement expired on October 31, 2017. Mr Venkatachalam said the IBA offered an increase of 2 per cent over the total wage bill of the banks as on March 31, 2017. The unions had rejected the IBA offer.



3. In the last 10th Bipartite Wage Settlement that was made effective from November 1, 2012, the IBA had agreed to a hike of 15 per cent over the total wage bill.



4. While the government had asked the IBA to conclude the wage revision settlement before November 1, 2017, the latter has been delaying, Mr Venkatachalam said.



5. The UFBU is an umbrella body of nine unions in the banking sector representing staff and officers. UFBU includes All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI).



Over 10 lakh bankers in government and private banks will go on a 48-hour strike starting May 30, said a bank employee association. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) proposed the strike beginning 6 am on May 30 till 6 pm on June 1, demanding early revision of wages. The wage revision has been due since November 1, 2017. "The strike notice has been served to Indian Banks Association (IBA) representing the bank management and the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), New Delhi," said C.H. Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), according to a report by news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS).1. "The initial offer of the Indian Banks Association was meagre which was totally rejected by the constituents of the United Forum of Bank Unions...Bank employees and officers are already paid very low compared with the government employees as well as the private sector," said All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) General Secretary D T Franco on May 5, after wage revision talks between IBA and UFBU failed.2. Wage revision for bankers is due since November 1, 2017, after the previous settlement expired on October 31, 2017. Mr Venkatachalam said the IBA offered an increase of 2 per cent over the total wage bill of the banks as on March 31, 2017. The unions had rejected the IBA offer.3. In the last 10th Bipartite Wage Settlement that was made effective from November 1, 2012, the IBA had agreed to a hike of 15 per cent over the total wage bill. 4. While the government had asked the IBA to conclude the wage revision settlement before November 1, 2017, the latter has been delaying, Mr Venkatachalam said.5. The UFBU is an umbrella body of nine unions in the banking sector representing staff and officers. UFBU includes All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI). NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter