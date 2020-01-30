Bank Strike News: Bank Employee Unions Call Strike On January 31, February 1

The bank employees have been demanding a salary hike since November 2017.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which represents nine trade unions, has called for a two-day nationwide strike on January 31 and February 1 as talks with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) on wage revision failed to make any headway.

The strike on January 31 and February 1 will coincide with the Economic Survey and Budget Day respectively. The banks will also remain shut on February 2, which happens to be a Sunday.

Banking operations across the country will be affected as bank branches will remain close and functioning of ATMs may also be paralyzed.

UFBU is a confederation of nine bank unions that includes All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees, All India Bank Officers' Association, Bank Employees Federation of India, Indian National Bank Employees Federation, Indian National Bank Officers' Congress, National Organisation Of Bank Workers and National Organisation of Bank Officers.