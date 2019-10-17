Bank Employee Unions Call Strike To Protest Against Mergers: 10 Things To Know

On August 30, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced four mergers of public sector banks.

Two trade unions of bank employees have proposed an all-India strike on October 22 to protest against the announced consolidation of 10 state-run lenders into four. "We can easily understand that mergers are a prelude to privatisation of banks and hence we need to vehemently oppose such moves," the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) said in a statement. In August, the government announced mega merger plans for state-run banks in a bid to strengthen the country's financial sector, a move which it said would bring down the number of public sector banks in the system to 12 from 27.