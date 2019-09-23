Banks Set To Remain Closed For 4 Days This Week: 10 Things To Know

Bank strike: Banks observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Four unions of public sector bank (PSB) officers are set to go on 2-day strike on September 26-27, opposing the consolidation of 10 state-run lenders into four. As a result, several banks will be shut on September 26 (Thursday) and September 27 (Friday). This would be followed by the weekend off - September 28 is the fourth Saturday of the month and September 29 is a Sunday. According to current RBI rules, banks observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.