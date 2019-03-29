These Banks To Remain Open On Sunday (March 31): 10 Things To Know

As the financial year 2018-19 comes to an end, state-run banks have been directed to remain open on the last day of the month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has advised that "all Pay and Account Offices will remain open on March 31, 2019 (Sunday) to facilitate government receipt and payment transactions", the central bank said in a notification dated March 26. This, however, is applicable to bank branches dealing with government business, according to the RBI. March 31 marks the last day of the current financial year. The next financial year, that is 2019-20, will begin on April 1.