Bank Of Maharashtra Receives Approval To Raise Rs 5,000 Crore Equity Capital

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra were last trading 0.40 per cent higher at Rs 25.20 on BSE.

Share price of Bank of Maharashtra edged higher by around one per cent on Friday, June 25, after receiving shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore equity capital through various modes. On Friday, Bank of Maharashtra opened at Rs 25.70, inching to an intra high of Rs 25.95 and intra day low of Rs 25.05, in the trading session so far. The approval to raise the equity capital through various means, including rights issue and preference issue, according to a regulatory filing by the bank to the stock exchanges.



The shareholders approved the proposal at the bank's annual general meeting (AGM) held on June 24, 2021, through audio or visual means, according to its statement. The raising of equity capital through different modes include rights issue, FPP, QIP, or preferential issue.



On the NSE, Bank of Maharashtra opened at Rs 25.25, swinging to an intra day high of Rs 25.95, and an intra day low of Rs 25.05, in the session so far, It was last trading 0.40 per cent higher at Rs 25.20 on the NSE.

