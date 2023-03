The Bank of England lifted its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent. (File)

The Bank of England today hiked its interest rate for the eleventh time in a row, as policymakers seek to tackle soaring inflation despite turmoil in the banking sector.

The British central bank's Monetary Policy Commitee voted at a regular meeting to lift its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent, the highest level since late 2008.

