Bank Of Baroda Raises Lending Rates After SBI, PNB, ICICI Bank, HDFC

|MCLR tenor
|Existing
|MCLR w.e.f June 7
|Overnight
|7.9
|7.95
|one month
|7.95
|8
|three months
|8.05
|8.1
|six months
|8.25
|8.3
|one year
|8.4
|8.45
MCLR is the minimum rate below which commercial banks cannot lend to its customers. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in April 2016 unveiled the concept of MCLR, which sought to remove much of the discretion commercial banks have to set lending rates.
With effect from June 1, country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) raised its marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) by 10 basis points across the tenors.
CommentsSBI's lending rates
Tenor
Existing MCLR (In %)
Revised MCLR (In %)
Over night
7.80
7.90
One Month
7.80
7.90
Three Month
7.85
7.95
Six Month
8.00
8.10
One Year
8.15
8.25
Two Years
8.25
8.35
Three Years
8.35
8.45
The last time ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank raised their lending rates (MCLR) was in the month of March 2018. During that time, the rate hike took place a day after SBI raised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates.
Following the SBI, Punjab National Bank (PNB), ICICI Bank, HDFC Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank also raised their lending rates (MCLRs), thus adding to the EMI (equated monthly instalments) burden of borrowers.