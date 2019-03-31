From Monday, Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank Branches To Function As Bank Of Baroda's

After the merger, Bank of Baroda would be the third largest bank in the country

The amalgamation of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank into Bank of Baroda (BoB) will come into effect on April 1. All branches of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank will function as branches of Bank of Baroda.

The Cabinet had in January approved the merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda. Although employees of the two merging banks appealed the Supreme Court against the merger, a two-member bench on Thursday rejected the petition seeking a stay on its implementation.

"Consequently, all branches of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank will function as branches of the Bank of Baroda from April 1, 2019. Customers, including depositors of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank will be treated as customers of Bank of Baroda with effect from April 1, 2019," a statement by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Saturday.

After the merger, Bank of Baroda would be the third largest bank in the country.

The merged entity would also receive a fund infusion of Rs 5,042 crore from the government. The Ministry of Finance has conveyed its decision to infuse the capital in Bank of Baroda.

The infusion will be by way of preferential allotment of equity shares of the bank.

