No Bitcoin Purchases Via Credit Cards: Three Big Banks To Customers

The bank officials seem to have a sound reasoning to the subtle crackdown against the bitcoin purchases. Though there is no restriction as far as buying the bitcoins from one's own money is concerned, but the big banks have clearly dissuaded the customers from making these purchases with the borrowed money.
"At this time, we are not processing cryptocurrency purchases using credit cards, due to the volatility and risk involved," a J.P. Morgan Chase spokesperson
The massive decline of bitcoins is attributed to an array of reasons. For instance, Facebook banned cryptocurrency-related advertisements on its platform that contributed to the fall.
Later, India's union finance minister on February 1 reiterated the warning against cryptocurrencies by saying that "bitcoin is not legal tender".
The crackdown by the big banks is likely to give further blow to the cryptocurrency market which is already reeling under a lot of stress.
On Sunday, bitcoin trades at $9,179 on the Luxembourg-based BitStamp. In India also, bitcoins trade at Rs 6.7 lakh on Coinsecure while in early January, the bitcoin price was nearly Rs 11 lakh.