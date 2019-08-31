'Bank Mergers Create Value If Executed Well': Uday Kotak On Government's Mega Merger Plan

In April 2015, the Reserve Bank of India approved the merger of ING Vysya with Kotak Bank.

Banking tycoon Uday Kotak praised government's mega bank merger plan. "Bank mergers. They create value if executed well. Our experience merging Ing Vysya bank with Kotak Mahindra bank is good. It took 2 years for seamless integration. Govt is smart in keeping same technology.. A Big Bang Step," Mr Kotak tweeted on Saturday. Government announced a series of mergers involving 10 state-owned banks on Friday. The mergers, together with two set consolidations done last year, will reduce the number of public sector banks to 12 from 27 in 2017.

Bank mergers. They create value if executed well. Our experience merging Ing Vysya bank with Kotak Mahindra bank is good. It took 2 years for seamless integration. Govt is smart in keeping same technology. Hence faster process. A Big Bang step! — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) August 31, 2019

The Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank will merge to form the country's second largest public sector bank with a business of Rs.17.95 lakh crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. Also, Syndicate Bank will merge with Canara Bank while Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank would subsume into Union Bank of India, and Allahabad Bank will be amalgamated with Indian Bank.

The government will also infuse Rs 52,250 crore in 10 banks to boost their balance sheets.

Earlier in 2015, ING Vysya Bank merged with Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Last week, Ms Sitharaman had unveiled the first of three planned stimulus packages that included a reduction of taxes, improvement of liquidity in the banking sector (formal and shadow), increased government spending on auto and infrastructure, and accelerated refunds of goods and services tax (GST). This was followed by liberalisation of foreign investment rules in four sectors, including coal mining, contract manufacturing, single-brand retail and digital media.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.