Bank Loans Rose 14.6% In Two Weeks To October 26: RBI

Bank deposits fell Rs 15,050 crore to Rs 117.71 lakh crore in the two weeks to October 26.

Bank loans rose 14.6 per cent in the two weeks to October 26 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9 per cent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday. Outstanding loans rose Rs 40,740 crore ($5.62 billion) to Rs 90.34 lakh crore in the two weeks to October 26. Non-food credit rose Rs 31,230 crore to Rs 89.79 crore, while food credit rose Rs 9,510 crore to Rs 55,030 crore.

