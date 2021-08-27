Banks To Remain Closed On These Days In September 2021: Full List Here

Bank Holidays in September 2021: ATM access and online banking services will be open for customers

Bank holidays in September 2021: Banks will remain closed on account of a few festivals next month and under the Negotiable Instruments Acts in a few states. Some of the festivals observed next month include Ganesh Chaturthi, Teej (Haritalika), Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, Karma Puja, among others, due to which banks in a few states will remain closed as per the Negotiable Instruments Act, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The central bank has categorised the bank holidays under three categories, which include, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Bank Holidays In September 2021: Full List Here

According to the RBI, few states will observe bank holidays due to the upcoming festivals on the following days:

September 8, 2021: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

September 9, 2021: Teej (Haritalika)

September 10, 2021: Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata

September 11, 2021: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)

September 17, 2021: Karma Puja

September 20, 2021: Indrajatra

September 21, 2021: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day



September 8, 2021: Banks in Guwahati will observe a holiday due to the Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

Banks in Guwahati will observe a holiday due to the Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva. September 9, 2021: Banks in Gangtok will remain closed on account of Teej (Haritalika).

Banks in Gangtok will remain closed on account of Teej (Haritalika). September 10, 2021: Banks in most of the states will remain closed due to Ganesh Chaturthi except in Aizawl, Agartala, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Gangtok, Dehradun, Imphal, Guwahati, Jammu, Jaipur, Kochi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, New Delhi, Ranchi, Raipur, Shimla, Shillong, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Banks in most of the states will remain closed due to Ganesh Chaturthi except in Aizawl, Agartala, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Gangtok, Dehradun, Imphal, Guwahati, Jammu, Jaipur, Kochi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, New Delhi, Ranchi, Raipur, Shimla, Shillong, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram. September 11, 2021: Banks in Panaji will be closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi (Second Day)

Banks in Panaji will be closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi (Second Day) September 17, 2021: While only Ranchi will observe a bank holiday on 17 September due to Karma Puja.

While only Ranchi will observe a bank holiday on 17 September due to Karma Puja. September 20, 2021: Banks in Gangtok will remain closed on account of Indrajatra.

Banks in Gangtok will remain closed on account of Indrajatra. September 21, 2021: Banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will be shut due to Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day



Weekend holidays in September 2021:

September 5, 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

September 11, 2021 – Second Saturday

September 12, 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

September 19, 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

September 25, 2021 – Fourth Saturday

September 26, 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)



Even when the banks in various states are closed due to observed festivals or holidays declared by the RBI, customers can avail services such as ATM, online banking, net banking, etc.