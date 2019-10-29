Banks To Remain Closed On These Days In November, December

Bank holidays: Banks are shut on all Sundays of the month.

Banks are closed today in cities such as Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kanpur and Gangtok on the occasion of Bhai Tika/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Puja/Balipadyami. However, banks are open today across the four metro cities. Bank holidays- which differ from one bank to another or from one city to another- are decided by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In cities like Guwahati and Ahmedabad banks will be non-operational on October 30 and 31 on account of Ningol Chakkouba and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday respectively, according to RBI.

In the months of November and December, banks may be shut in some of the metro cities on account of Gurunanak Jayanti and Christmas. Additionally, banks- such as public, private, foreign, cooperative, regional rural and local- observe public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Banks are also shut on all Sundays of the month.

Here's the full list of bank holidays in November and December across the four metro cities:

Day Date Holiday Metro cities Sunday 3-Nov Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Saturday 9-Nov Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 10-Nov Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Tuesday 12-Nov Guru Nanak Jayanti/Rahasa Purnima/Kartika Purnima Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata Sunday 17-Nov Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Saturday 23-Nov Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 24-Nov Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 1-Dec Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 8-Dec Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Saturday 14-Dec Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 15-Dec Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 22-Dec Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Wednesday 25-Dec Christmas Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Saturday 28-Dec Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 29-Dec Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

(Source: rbi.org.in)

In cities like Bengaluru and Shillong, banks will be shut on November 1 and November 8 on account of Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut and Wangala Festival respectively.

