Banks To Remain Closed On These Days In November, December

Bank holidays: In the months of November and December, banks may be shut in some of the metro cities on account ofGurunanak Jayanti and Christmas.

Banking & Financial Services | Edited by | Updated: October 29, 2019 14:04 IST
Bank holidays: Banks are shut on all Sundays of the month.


Banks are closed today in cities such as Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kanpur and Gangtok on the occasion of Bhai Tika/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Puja/Balipadyami. However, banks are open today across the four metro cities. Bank holidays- which differ from one bank to another or from one city to another- are decided by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In cities like Guwahati and Ahmedabad banks will be non-operational on October 30 and 31 on account of Ningol Chakkouba and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday respectively, according to RBI.

In the months of November and December, banks may be shut  in some of the metro cities on account of Gurunanak Jayanti and Christmas. Additionally, banks- such as public, private, foreign, cooperative, regional rural and local-  observe public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Banks are also shut on all Sundays of the month.

Here's the full list of bank holidays in November and December across the four metro cities:

DayDateHolidayMetro cities
Sunday3-NovPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Saturday9-NovPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Sunday10-NovPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Tuesday12-NovGuru Nanak Jayanti/Rahasa Purnima/Kartika PurnimaDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata
Sunday17-NovPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Saturday23-NovPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Sunday24-NovPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Sunday1-DecPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Sunday8-DecPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Saturday14-DecPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Sunday15-DecPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Sunday22-DecPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Wednesday25-DecChristmasDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Saturday28-DecPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Sunday29-DecPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

(Source: rbi.org.in)

In cities like Bengaluru and Shillong, banks will be shut on November 1 and November 8 on account of Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut and Wangala Festival respectively.



