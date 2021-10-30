Banks To Remain Closed On These Days In November 2021: Full List Here

Bank Holidays in November 2021: ATM access and online banking services will be open for customers

Bank holidays in November 2021: Banks will remain closed on account of a few festivals next month and under the Negotiable Instruments Acts in a few states. Some of the festivals observed next month include Diwali, Bhai Duj, Chhath Puja, among others, due to which banks in a few states will remain closed as per the Negotiable Instruments Act, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The central bank has classified the bank holidays under three categories, which include, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Bank Holidays In November 2021: Full List Here

According to the RBI, few states will observe bank holidays due to the upcoming festivals on the following days:

November 1, 2021: Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut

November 3, 2021: Naraka Chaturdashi

November 4, 2021: Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja

November 5, 2021: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja

November 6, 2021: Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba

November 10, 2021: Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya)

November 11, 2021: Chhath Puja

November 12, 2021: Wangala Festival

November 19, 2021: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima

November 22, 2021: Kanakadasa Jayanthi

November 23, 2021: Seng Kutsnem

November 1, 2021: Banks in Karnataka and Manipur will observe a holiday due to Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut

November 3, 2021: Banks in Karnataka will remain closed on account of Naraka Chaturdashi

November 4, 2021: Banks in all states will be closed except Karnataka due to Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja

November 5, 2021: Banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, due to Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja

November 6, 2021: Banks will observe a holiday in Sikkim, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh on account of Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba

November 10, 2021: Banks will remain closed in Bihar and Jharkhand on account of Chhath Puja

November 11, 2021: Banks will remain closed in Bihar on account of Chhath Puja

November 12, 2021: Banks will be shut in Meghalaya due to Wangala Festival

November 19, 2021: Banks will be closed in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, among few others due to Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima

November 22, 2021: Banks will observe a holiday in Karnataka on account of Kanakadasa Jayanthi

November 23, 2021: Banks will be shut in Meghalaya due to Seng Kutsnem

Weekend holidays in November 2021:

November 7, 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

November 13, 2021 – Second Saturday

November 14, 2021 – Sunday

November 21, 2021 – Sunday

November 27, 2021 – Fourth Saturday

November 28, 2021 – Sunday



Even when the banks in various states are closed due to observed festivals or holidays declared by the RBI, customers can avail services such as ATM, online banking, net banking, etc.