Banks Will Remain Closed On These Days In June 2022

In June banks will remain closed for eight days

As June is about to begin, it's time for a new list of bank holidays. In June, banks will remain closed for eight days, including six holidays on Sundays and Saturdays. The Reserve Bank of India has prepared a list of bank holidays in June, which will allow banks to remain closed owing to different reasons. On these bank holidays, all branches of public, private, foreign, cooperative and regional banks remain shut.

The RBI charts out bank holidays in three categories: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

June has eight bank holidays. Out of these six are weekend holidays. There are two holidays under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act in June. This could be a month with the least number of bank holidays this year.

Several bank holidays are decided on region-specific occasions and state-specific festivals. This is true for the month of June too. So, the bank holidays for June can be applicable only in certain parts of the country. The two holidays under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act in June are region-specific.

Here's the full list of bank holidays for June 2022:

June 2 (Thursday): Maharana Pratap Jayanti. This is a gazetted holiday and banks in Shimla will remain closed on this day.

June 5 (Sunday): Weekly off

June 11 (Saturday): Second Saturday

June 12 (Sunday): Weekly off

June 15 (Wednesday): Guru Hargobind's birthday, YMA Day and Raja Sankranti. Banks in Jammu, Srinagar, Aizawl and Bhubaneswar will remain closed due to these occasions.

June 19 (Sunday): Weekly off

June 25 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday off

June 26 (Sunday): Weekly off