Banks To Remain Closed For These Days In June 2021: Full List Here

Bank Holidays in June 2021: ATM access and online banking services will be open for customers

Bank holidays in June 2021: Banks will remain closed on account of a few festivals this month and under the Negotiable Instruments Acts in a few states. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), some of the festivals observed this month include Y.M.A. Day/Raja Sankranti, Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday, and Remna Ni, due to which banks in a few states will remain closed as per the Negotiable Instruments Act. (Also Read: Public Sector Banks To Offer Unsecured Loans Up To ₹ 5 Lakh For Covid Treatment )



The central bank has categorised the holidays under three categories, which include, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, as well as the Banks' Closing of Accounts.



Bank Holidays In June 2021: Full List Here



According to the RBI, Y.M.A. Day/Raja Sankranti falls on June 15, Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday will be observed on June 25, and Remna Ni will be celebrated on June 30, 2021.

On the account of Y.M.A. Day and Raja Sankranti, banks will be closed in Mizoram's Aizawl and in Bhubaneswar (Odisha) on June 15.

To observe Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday, banks will be shut in Jammu and Srinagar on June 25, 2021.

On account of Remna Ni, banks will be closed in Aizawl on June 30, 2021.

June 6, 2021 – Weekend Holiday (Sunday)

June 12, 2021 – Second Saturday

June 13, 2021 – Weekend Holiday (Sunday)

June 20, 2021 – Weekend Holiday (Sunday)

June 26, 2021 – Fourth Saturday

June 27, 2021 – Weekend Holiday (Sunday)



Even when the banks are closed due to observed festivals or holidays declared by the RBI, customers can avail services such as ATM, online banking, net banking, etc.