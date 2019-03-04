Bank Holidays 2019: Banks, Stock Markets Shut On Account Of Mahashivratri

Equity and debt markets were shut on account of bank holiday.

Domestic equity, debt, forex and bullion markets along with banks and other central government run institutions were shut today on account of Mahashivratri. Today was the second bank holiday of the calendar year 2019 after Republic Day on January 26. In total there are a total of 26 bank holidays in calendar year 2019 which include festivals like Holi, Eid-Ul-Fitar, Bakri Eid, Diwali, Janmashtmi, Independence Day, Dussehra, Guru Nanak's Birthday and Christmas and other festivals. Sensex and Nifty on Friday snapped its three-day decline on Friday.

In Friday's session, domestic equity benchmarks snapped their three-day decline led by rally in banking, media and metal shares. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.55 per cent or 196 points to settle at 36,064 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index climbed 71 points or 0.66 per cent to end at 10,863.

For the week ended March 1, Sensex rose 0.54 per cent and Nifty climbed 0.67 per cent.

Gold prices fell by Rs. 310 to Rs. 33,770 per 10 grams at the bullion market on Saturday, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) quoting the All India Sarafa Association.

In today's session, global shares rose on Monday amid growing optimism the United States and China will reach a trade agreement as soon as this month.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping might seal a formal trade deal around March 27, given progress in talks between the two countries, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

In international markets, gold fell to the lowest in more than five weeks on Monday as the dollar held firm and investors opted for riskier assets on hopes of a thaw in a trade dispute between the United States and China.

Spot gold slid 0.5 per cent to $1,286.60 per ounce as of 1048 GMT, having touched $1,285.65, its lowest since Jan. 25 earlier in the session.

(With inputs from Reuters)