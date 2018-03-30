CBI Registers Two Cases Against Punjab Firms For Rs 89 Crore Loan Scam

Two accused Directors of Nangli Rice Mills Private Ltd, in pursuance of a conspiracy, induced the bank to sanction credit facilities on the basis of fabricated stock statements, balance sheets and later cheated the bank without repaying the loan," the CBI said in a statement.
The CBI also registered cases against four directors of Agro Tech Company in Gurdaspur Mandi and a private firm in Pathankot.
"Searches were conducted on Thursday at various locations, including Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, and Pathankot, which led to seizure of incriminating documents," the agency added.
