FD Interest Rates Of SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, PNB

Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 01.11.2017 (%) Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 01.11.2017 (%)

7 days to 45 days 5.25 5.75

46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75

180 days to 210 days 6.25 6.75

211 days to less than 1 year 6.25 6.75

1 year 6.25 6.75

Above 1 year to 455 days 6.25 6.75

456 days to less than 2 years 6.25 6.75

2 years to less than 3 years 6 6.5

3 years to less than 5 years 6 6.5