Looking To Open A Bank Fixed Deposit? Here Are The Interest Rates You Can Expect

Bank FDs guarantee a fixed interest rate irrespective of market uncertainties, say financial experts

Bank fixed deposits or FDs are the preferred choice of investment for a rather traditional investor. In other words, individuals with low risk-appetite often find bank fixed deposits to be an attractive instrument for their surplus savings. Reason? Bank FDs offer fixed, guaranteed returns, in contrast to usually higher returns in case of equity and equity-related investments. Financial planners say that retail investors looking to minimise their risk at the cost of higher returns can look at bank deposit with the bank of their choice. Most leading banks today, from public sector State Bank of India (SBI) to private sector peers HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, offer an interest rate ranging from 6.6 per cent to 7.35 per cent for a tenure of one year, according to an analysis of interest rates displayed on their websites.

Here's a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates you can earn by setting up a fixed deposit at SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:

State Bank of India (SBI)

State Bank of India last revised its interest rates on retail domestic term deposits - or bank FD - up to Rs 1 crore on May 28, 2018, according to its corporate website - sbi.co.in. The country's largest bank offers 0.50 per cent higher interest rates across tenures to senior citizens.

Here are various interest rates offered by SBI on its fixed deposits up to Rs 1 crore:

Tenors Interest rate (in per cent) for public w.e.f. 28.05.2018 Interest rate for senior citizens w.e.f. 28.05.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.65 7.15 2 years to less than 3 years 6.65 7.15 3 years to less than 5 years 6.7 7.2 5 years and up to 10 years 6.75 7.25 (Source: sbi.co.in)

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank offers the following interest rates against fixed deposits (with premature withdrawal facility) up to Rs 1 crore, as given on the bank's website - icicibank.com. These include deposits by domestic, NRO (non-resident ordinary) and NRE (non-resident external) customers:

Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f June 07, 2018 Tenure General public Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 5.75 6.25 61 days to 90 days 6 6.5 91 days to 120 days 6 6.5 121 days to 184 days 6 6.5 185 days to 289 days 6.25 6.75 290 days to less than 1 year 6.5 7 1 year to 389 days 6.6 7.1 390 days to 2 years 6.75 7.25 2 years 1 day upto 5 years 7 7.5 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 7 7.5 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 7 7.5 (Source: icicibank.com)

(Also Read: Bank Fixed Deposits Vs Corporate Fixed Deposits: Interest Rates, Taxation, Risks)

HDFC Bank

With effect from July 6, 2018, HDFC Bank offers the following interest rates to the general public and senior citizens, as given on its website - hdfcbank.com. (Also Read: Recurring Deposit (RD) Interest Rates Of These Banks Are As High As 9%)