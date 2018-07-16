Need To Make An NEFT Money Transfer? Here Are The Charges Levied By Banks

NEFT RTGS money transfer: The bank usually charges a fee for providing instant money transfer services

NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer), RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) and IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) are some of the popular money transfer services offered by most banks today. The bank charges a fee for making a wire transfer, also known as electronic transfer, through NEFT, RTGS or IMPS services under certain conditions. State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank and Canara Bank, for example, charge a fee ranging from Rs 3 to Rs 15 per transaction from their customers for making a money transfer of Rs 1 lakh-Rs 2 lakh through NEFT. (Read: What are NEFT, RTGS, IMPS transactions?)

Here's a comparison of bank charges you have to bear today for making a money transfer using NEFT, RTGS or IMPS:

State Bank of India (SBI) NEFT/RTGS transactions made online

For transactions made through net banking or mobile banking, SBI charges a fee of Rs 1 (plus GST) per NEFT transaction of an amount up to Rs 10,000. For amounts between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 lakh, SBI charges Rs 2 (plus GST), and Rs 3 (plus GST) for amounts between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh. For transfers above Rs 2 lakh, SBI charges a fee of Rs 5 (plus GST) per transaction. In case of money transfer through RTGS, SBI charges Rs 5 per transaction for an amount between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. For amounts above Rs 5 lakh, the bank charges a fee of Rs 10 per transaction, according to the bank's website

State Bank of India (SBI) NEFT/RTGS transactions made through a bank branch

For transactions made by way of visiting a bank branch, SBI charges a fee of Rs 2.5 (plus GST) per NEFT transaction up to Rs 10,000. For amounts between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 lakh, the bank charges Rs 5 (plus GST) per transaction. For amounts between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, SBI charges Rs 15 (plus GST) per transaction. In case of RTGS transfers, SBI charges a fee of Rs 25 (plus GST) per transaction for an amount between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. For amounts above Rs 5 lakh, SBI charges a fee of Rs 50 (plus GST) per transaction, according to its website. SBI currently charges a fee of Rs 1 (plus taxes) per transaction for money transfer of an amount between Rs 1,001 and Rs 10,000 through IMPS, according to the bank's website.

SBI IMPS transactions up to Rs 1,000 are free, according to the bank's website. This includes IMPS transactions made through a bank branch as well as those made online (through either mobile banking or net banking).

Bank of Baroda

For making a money transfer through NEFT, Bank of Baroda charges a fee of Rs.15 per transaction for amounts between Rs.1 lakh and Rs.2 lakh. For amounts above Rs 2 lakh, the bank charges Rs 25 per transaction. Transactions up to Rs 1 lakh do not attract any charges, according to the bank's website.

For money transfer of an amount between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh through RTGS, Bank of Baroda charges a fee of Rs 25 (excluding GST) per transaction from 8:00 am to 11:00 am. From 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, the bank charges Rs 27 per transaction, and Rs 30 per transaction after 1:00 pm.

For RTGS remittances of an amount above Rs 5 lakh, Bank of Baroda charges a fee of Rs 50 per transaction between 8:00 am and 11:00 am, Rs 52 per transaction between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm, and Rs 55 per transaction after 1:00 pm, according to the bank's website.

RTGS charges (excluding GST) Time Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh Above Rs 5 lakh 8.00 hrs. to 11 hrs. 25/- 50/- After 11 hrs. to 13.00 hrs. 27/- 52/- After 13.00 hrs. to 16.30 hrs. 30/- 55/- After 16.30 hrs 30/- 55/- (Source: bankofbaroda.com)

Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) charges for NEFT and RTGS money transfer

For money transfer through NEFT, Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) charges no additional fee for transactions up to Rs 1 lakh. For amounts between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, the bank charges a fee of Rs 10 (plus taxes) per transaction. For amounts above Rs 2 lakh, OBC charges a fee of Rs 25 (plus taxes) per transaction, according to its website - obcindia.co.in.

In case of RTGS, the bank charges a fee of Rs 25 (plus taxes) per transaction for the money transfer service for an amount between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. For amounts above Rs 5 lakh, the bank charges a fee of Rs 50 (plus taxes) per transaction, according to its website.

HDFC Bank money transfer online

HDFC Bank currently charges no fee for NEFT and RTGS transactions made online, according to its website.

HDFC Bank money transfer through bank branch

For money transfers made through bank branches, HDFC Bank charges a fee of Rs 2.5 plus GST per transaction of amount up to Rs 10,000 in case of NEFT. For amounts between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 lakh, HDFC Bank charges Rs 5 plus GST per transaction. In case of RTGS money transfers, HDFC Bank charges a fee of Rs 25 plus GST per transaction between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. For transactions above Rs 5 lakh, State Bank of India (SB) charges Rs 50 plus GST per transaction, according to its website.

HDFC Bank IMPS transactions

HDFC Bank levies a fee of Rs 5 plus GST per IMPS transaction of an amount up to 1 lakh. For amounts between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, HDFC Bank charges a fee of Rs 15 plus GST, according to its website.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank charges a fee of Rs 2.5 plus GST per transaction for money transfer of an amount of Rs 10,000 through NEFT. For amounts between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 lakh, ICICI Bank charges a fee of Rs 5 plus GST per transaction. For amounts between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, ICICI Bank levies a fee of Rs 15 plus GST per transaction. For amounts between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, and Rs 25 plus GST per transaction. In case of RTGS transactions, ICICI Bank charges Rs 25 plus GST per transaction of an amount between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. For amounts between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, the bank charges Rs 50 plus GST per RTGS transaction.

For IMPS transfers, ICICI Bank charges a fee of Rs 5 plus GST per transaction for amounts up to Rs 1 lakh. For amounts between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, ICICI Bank levies Rs 15 plus GST per transaction.

Canara Bank NEFT and RTGS charges

For RTGS transactions of amounts between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, Canara Bank charges a fee of Rs 27 per transaction (excluding taxes) between 11:am to 1:00 pm. Canara Bank charges a fee of Rs 30 per transaction for such money transfers between 1:00 pm and 4:30 pm, according to its website. For RTGS transactions above Rs 5 lakh, the bank levies a fee of Rs 52 per transaction between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm. For transactions made between 1:00 pm and 4:30 pm, the bank charges Rs 55 per transaction. There are no charges for RTGS transactions made between 8:00 am and 11:00 am, according to Canara Bank’s website.

For NEFT transfers, Canara Bank charges a fee of Rs 2.5 per transaction for amounts up to Rs 10,000. For amounts ranging from Rs 10,001 to Rs 1 lakh, Canara Bank levies a fee of Rs 5 per transaction. NEFT transfers of amounts between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh are charged at Rs 15 per transaction, and amounts above Rs 2 lakh at Rs 25 per transaction, according to Canara Bank.