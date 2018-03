Bandhan Bank Soars In Trading Debut After Rs. 4,500-Crore IPO

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Bandhan Bank Ltd rose as much as a third on its trading debut on Tuesday after a $691-million (Rs 4,475 crore) initial public offering, a rare bright spot in a volatile market that has led to companies struggling to find takers for their share sales.Investors are betting on Bandhan - a former micro lender which was one of two companies that won bank permits from the Reserve Bank of India in 2014, the first new bank licensing process in a decade - for its low-cost model, high margins and niche clients.The listing comes against the backdrop of two major IPOs failing to be fully subscribed in the past week. On Monday, brokerage ICICI Securities, a unit of third-biggest Indian lender ICICI Bank, was forced to scale back the size of its IPO that raised a lower-than-targeted $540 million.Bandhan Bank's IPO, the biggest for an Indian bank, had been subscribed nearly 15 times, mainly driven by strong demand from institutional investors.By 11:20 am, the shares were trading at Rs 478.70, 27.7 per cent higher than the IPO issue price of Rs 375. The stock rose to a high of Rs 499 on the National Stock Exchange."We had a target of 500 rupees over a 12-month horizon but that got delivered in 12 minutes," said Digant Haria, a financial sector analyst at Mumbai brokerage Antique Stock Broking."Bandhan is a leader in the micro-finance space and has been able to improve its scale of operations as well as profitability. Its low cost to income ratio versus other banks and micro-finance peers also is a positive," said Mr Haria.Kolkata-based Bandhan, whose shareholders include Singapore's GIC, has relatively fewer bad loans than most of its rivals, and has a net interest margin of close to 10 per cent that is almost double that of some of the leading private-sector banks in the country.State-run lenders account for nearly 70 per cent of the country's banking assets and the bulk of the $150 billion worth of soured loans. A recent more than $2 billion loan-fraud scandal in second-biggest state-run lender Punjab National Bank has also hurt the lenders.That has meant private-sector banks have expanded lending faster, and have generally been more profitable than the government-owned banks.The IPO market saw a record $11 billion of fund-raising last year. Companies are in the process of raising a combined more than $2 billion in IPOs in March, but the weak response to some recent offering was seen as a setback. State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, whose offering was 99 per cent subscribed despite heavy investments by state-run insurer Life Insurance Corp, is scheduled to begin trading on Wednesday.($1 = Rs 64.7550)