Bandhan Bank IPO: Date, Lot Size, Listing And Other Details

Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank's initial public offering (IPO) of up to Rs 4,473 crore will open on March 15. Bandhan Bank's IPO will close on March 19. Bandhan Bank will sell 119.28 million equity shares, consisting of a fresh issue of up to 97.66 million equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 14.05 million equity shares by IFC and up to 7.5 million equity shares by IFC FIG. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.



Price band of Bandhan Bank IPO: The price band of Bandhan Bank IPO has been fixed at Rs. 370 to Rs. 375 per equity share.

Lot Size: Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 40 equity shares and in multiples of 40 equity shares thereafter.

The Book Running Lead Managers to the Bandhan Bank offer are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, JM Financial Limited and J.P. Morgan India Private Limited.

Registrar to Bandhan Bank offer: Karvy Computershare Private Limited is the registrar to the issue.

"The entire proceeds of the offer, which will close on March 19, would be utilised for capital requirements," the banks' founder, managing director and chief executive officer Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said.

As of December 31, 2017, Bandhan Bank's deposits stood at Rs 25,293 crore, and advances at Rs 24,463 crore. On the microfinance side, the bank has a networth of 2,600 doorstep service centres and 9.6 million micro-loan customers.

It also has general banking customers of about 2.13 million and 98 per cent of the bank's net advances were in the priority sector as of financial year 2016-17. The net interest margins of Bandhan Bank stands at 9.9 per cent, current account savings account (Casa) at 3.32 per cent and cost to income at 35.4 per cent.



