Bajaj Finance June Quarter Profit Drops Over 19%, Shares Fall 2%

Bajaj Finance on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 962.32 crore for the quarter ended June 30, despite a contingency provision of Rs 1,450 crore on account of the coronavirus crisis. That marked a decline of 19.49 per cent compared to the corresponding period a year ago. In a regulatory filing, Bajaj Finance said its revenue from operations came in at Rs 6,648.20 crore in the first quarter of current financial year, up 14.52 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

Shares in Bajaj Finance fell as much as 2.50 per cent to Rs 3,355.20 apiece on the BSE, compared to their previous close of Rs 3,441.35, after the earnings announcement.

At 1:22 pm, the Bajaj Finance stock traded 2.13 per cent lower at Rs 3,368.00 apiece on the bourse, underperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index which was up 1.23 amid gains across sectors.