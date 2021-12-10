Bajaj Electricals Stock Surges 12% After Board Gives Nod To Corporate Structure Review

Bajaj Electricals touched an intraday high of Rs 1,169.15 on the NSE index.

New Delhi: Shares of Bajaj Electricals Ltd. (BEL) surged as much as 11.72 per cent on Friday after its board approved a review of the company's corporate structure. As of 1:21 pm, the stock was up 8.07 per cent to Rs 1,131 on the NSE platform. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,169.15 as against its previous close of Rs 1,046.50. On BSE, the scrip touched an intraday high of Rs 1,159.95.

The Board has informed the exchanges that it would explore a full range of options and alternatives, including demerger, subsidiarization and strategic partnerships.

"The board of directors has authorized the BEL management to evaluate and recommend such options and alternatives, and subject to such detailed evaluation, consider housing the power transmission and power distribution business verticals as a standalone or independent legal entity," the company has said.

Shekhar Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, said, "Over the past couple of years, the Power Transmission and Power Distribution business verticals, have sharpened their operational focus, ensuring project closures, increased cash flows, reduction in receivables and repayment of most of the debt, whilst simultaneously focusing on health and safety and ESG in general. We believe the time is now ripe to build further on this and review our structures to enable unconstrained business growth for each business segment."

The objective for the exercise includes streamlining the business structure to enhance market positions, deliver long term growth, tailored capital structure and allocation policies based on business-specific dynamics, BEL said.

The company also intends to appoint various advisors or consultants to assist the board in evaluating the options and complete the process to consider the way forward as soon as "practically" possible.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 63 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 53 crore in the year-ago period.