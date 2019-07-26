Bajaj Auto Reports Profit Of Rs 1,012 Crore In June Quarter, Shares Jump

Bajaj Auto on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 1,012.17 crore in the quarter ended June 30. That marked a fall of 2.84 per cent from its net profit of Rs 1,041.78 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. In a regulatory filing during market hours, the auto maker said its revenue rose 3.90 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 7,755.82 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year.

Shares in Bajaj Auto jumped as much as 5.28 per cent after the earnings announcement by the company.

At 1:14 pm, Bajaj Auto shares traded 5.14 per cent higher at Rs 2,676.00 apiece on the BSE, outperforming the benchmark Sensex index which was up 0.22 per cent.

