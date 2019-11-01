Bajaj Auto Total Sales Fall 13% In October, Motorcycle Sales Down 14%

Bajaj Auto's domestic motorcycle sales fell 12.36% in the first seven months of 2019-20

Bajaj Auto on Friday reported total sales of 2,78,776 vehicles in the domestic market last month, marking a decline of 12.87 per cent compared with the corresponding period a year ago. In a regulatory filing, Pune-based Bajaj Auto said domestic motorcycle sales fell 13.87 per cent to 2,42,516 units in October. The auto maker said its total exports - including motorcycles and commercial vehicles - declined to 1,84,432 units last month, as against 1,86,757 vehicles in October 2018. Shares in Bajaj Auto rose more than 1 per cent during the session.

Motorcycle exports increased 3.30 per cent to 1,56,397 units. However, total motorcycle sales - including the domestic market and exports - came down 7.87 per cent to 3,98,913 units.

Domestic sales of commercial vehicles fell 5.47 per cent to 36,260 units. Exports in the commercial vehicle segment dropped 20.70 per cent to 28,035 units.

In the first seven months of current financial year, Bajaj Auto's domestic sales of motorcycles stood at 1,374,802 units, as against 1,568,715 in the year-ago period. That marked a decrease of 12.36 per cent. Total domestic sales - including motorcycles and commercial vehicles - fell 11.48 per cent to 1,605,009 units in the seven-month period.

Shares in Bajaj Auto rose as much as 1.32 per cent to Rs 3,289.50 apiece on the BSE. At 10:21 am, the Bajaj Auto stock traded 0.33 per cent higher at Rs 3,257.35, outperforming the benchmark Sensex index which was flat.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.