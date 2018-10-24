NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Bajaj Auto Q2 Profit At 1,152 Crore Rupees, Beats Analysts' Estimates

Bajaj Auto's sales volume grew 25 per cent to a quarterly record of around 1.3 million units.

Corporates | | Updated: October 24, 2018 17:27 IST
Bajaj Auto's total revenue from operations rose 21.6 per cent in the quarter.

Bajaj Auto Ltd posted a 3.65 per cent rise in September-quarter profit on Wednesday, beating analyst estimates, helped by higher sales volume. Profit came in at Rs 1,152 crore ($157.32 million) in the second quarter ended September 30, compared with Rs 1,112 crore a year earlier, the automaker said in a statement.

That compared with analysts' average estimate of Rs 1,137 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

Sales volume grew 25 per cent to a quarterly record of around 1.3 million units, while total revenue from operations rose 21.6 per cent in the quarter.

($1 = 73.2275 Indian rupees)

