Bajaj Auto Net Profit Rises 12% To Rs 1,275 Crore In September Quarter

Bajaj Auto Q2 Results: Net profit stood at Rs 1,275 crore in the September quarter

Bajaj Auto announced its July-September quarter results for the financial year 2021-22, reporting a net profit of Rs 1,275 crore on a standalone basis, compared to Rs 1,138 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking a growth of 14 per cent year-on-year.

The two-wheeler major's revenue from operations in the second quarter of the current fiscal stood at Rs 8.762 crore, compared to Rs 7,155 crore, registering a growth 22 per cent year-on-year, according to a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges today.

The company's total income in the September quarter stood at Rs 9080.5 crore, compared to Rs 7,441.66 in the corresponding quarter last year. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 1,434 crore, up 10 per cent year-on-year, compared to Rs 1,300 crore in the year-ago period.

Bajaj Auto's turnover in the September quarter stood at Rs 9,081 crore, while its volume was at 1,144,407 units. After dividend payments of Rs 4,051 crore, the surplus cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 17,526 crore as of September 30, compared with Rs 19,097 crore as of June 30, Bajaj Auto said in its statement. The increase in the cost of raw materials, which was partially offset with an increase in prices.

On Wednesday, October 27, shares of Bajaj Auto settled 0.38 per cent lower at Rs 3,777.45 apiece on the BSE. Bajaj Auto opened on the BSE at Rs 3,803.95, touching an intra day high of Rs 3,836.70 and an intra day low of Rs 3,760, throughout the trading session today.