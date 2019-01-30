NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Bajaj Auto Posts Rs 1,102 Crore Profit In December Quarter, Beats Street Estimates

Profit rose to Rs 1,102 crore ($154.72 million) for the three months ended December 31, compared with Rs 952 crore a year earlier.

Earnings | | Updated: January 30, 2019 14:31 IST
Sales volume surged 26 per cent, helping total revenue from operations jump 16 per cent


Bajaj Auto posted a higher profit on Wednesday, exceeding analysts' expectations, as the company sold more motorcycle units during the quarter.

Profit rose to Rs 1,102 crore ($154.72 million) for the three months ended December 31, compared with Rs 952 crore a year earlier.

That compared with analysts' average estimate of Rs 1,054 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

Sales volume surged 26 per cent, helping total revenue from operations jump 16 per cent to Rs 7,409 crore, the company said in a statement. 

($1 = Rs 71.22)

