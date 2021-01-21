Bajaj Auto Gains Nearly 5% On Jump In Q3 Net Profit

Bajaj Auto's revenue from operations advanced 17 per cent to Rs 8,910 crore

Bajaj Auto shares gained nearly 5 per cent to touch record high of Rs 3,807.75 on the BSE after the Two-wheeler major reported a 23 per cent jump in net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. At 2.55 pm, the shares of Bajaj Auto were trading off their intra-day highs, at Rs 3,709.25, up Rs 71 or 1.9 per cent on the BSE.

The Pune-based company in a stock exchange filing said that its net profit in October-December period (third quarter of current financial year) rose 23 per cent to Rs 1,556 crore as against Rs 1,262 crore during the same quarter last year.

Bajaj Auto's revenue from operations advanced 17 per cent to Rs 8,910 crore compared with Rs 7,640 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Bajaj Auto's operating profit or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at Rs 1,764 crore and operating profit margin rose to 19.8 per cent.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 46,623.67, lower by 271.45 points or 0.5 per cent and the NSE Nifty was at 14,531.45, down 115 points or 0.81 pr cent at the time.