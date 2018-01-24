BAE Systems To Promote Defence Manufacturing In Maharashtra Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis invited global companies to participate in the 'Magnetic Maharashtra' investment summit to be held next month in the state.

Share EMAIL PRINT Devendra Fadnavis said BAE Systems has agreed to promote defence manufacturing in Maharashtra Davos: Global giant BAE Systems will promote defence manufacturing in Maharashtra for which the state government will provide supportive infrastructure, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.



Here to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF), Mr Fadnavis on Tuesday held meetings with several global corporate heads, including BAE Systems chairman Roger Carr, and also hosted a business roundtable with several business leaders.



After the meetings, Mr Fadnavis said BAE Systems has agreed to promote defence manufacturing in Maharashtra.



Maharashtra will give supportive infrastructure and BAE Systems, a global defence and aerospace major, has accepted the invitation to be part of 'Magnetic Maharashtra' to support defence manufacturing with Indian partners, he said.



The chief minister also invited global companies to participate in the 'Magnetic Maharashtra' investment summit to be held next month in the state.



Union minister Piyush Goyal also visited the Maharashtra pavilion with the chief minister and spoke about investment opportunities in the state.



Mr Fadnavis also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's opening plenary speech, saying he articulated India's position as a global leader very well at the WEF.



