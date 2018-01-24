BAE Systems To Promote Defence Manufacturing In Maharashtra

Here to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF), Mr Fadnavis on Tuesday held meetings with several global corporate heads, including BAE Systems chairman Roger Carr, and also hosted a business roundtable with several business leaders.
After the meetings, Mr Fadnavis said BAE Systems has agreed to promote defence manufacturing in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra will give supportive infrastructure and BAE Systems, a global defence and aerospace major, has accepted the invitation to be part of 'Magnetic Maharashtra' to support defence manufacturing with Indian partners, he said.
The chief minister also invited global companies to participate in the 'Magnetic Maharashtra' investment summit to be held next month in the state.
Mr Fadnavis also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's opening plenary speech, saying he articulated India's position as a global leader very well at the WEF.