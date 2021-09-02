Back To Work After A Pandemic - With WeWork Members

WeWork has been supporting its members transition back to work by offering spaces

As the world gradually settled into the new normal, work from home seemed to be the only viable alternative for business continuity. While it had its obvious perks, the challenges that came with remote working including limited social interaction and inadequate infrastructure were unforeseen. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, industries are recovering and employees are making the shift back to work. But the workplace that people are returning to looks drastically from the one they left behind, in many aspects. The emergence of new styles of working have paved the way for the workspace of the future.

As more and more people return to work, hybrid work models have become the preferred norm due to the inherent flexibility it offers. A Deloitte study states that 94 percent of respondents indicated they would benefit from work flexibility. Flexible workspace provider WeWork has been supporting its members transition back to work by offering space as a service with various benefits:

Health & Safety

Health and safety of members has always been at the forefront of WeWork's efforts. They have always had stringent health protocols in place to provide a safe working environment for members including frequent cleaning, planned seating, temperature checks and social distancing norms. WeWork has received the global certification from The British Safety Council, highlighting their efforts in taking stringent risk management to keep all workspaces safe and secure for all members and stakeholders. WeWork also partnered with Dettol to ensure their places are sanitized for the safety of its members and employees.

Community & Culture

Collaboration strengthens bonds and promotes creativity across channels, levels, and hierarchies. It can be tough to interact across teams in a restricted workspace, and it has proven even more difficult with remote working. With more and more people returning to the workplace, collaboration will be critical to ensuring that creative ideas are implemented effectively. You'll typically find a diversity of cultures in a flexible office. This medley allows employees to engage and work with common minded people as well as those who challenge them to think in new, innovative ways. This sense of belonging encourages employees and members to return to work.

Here are a few testaments from members talking about their experiences with WeWork spaces:

Wolves Solutions: Raghu, Director:

“WeWork Galaxy has a high-grade cleaning solutions Team - Their cleaning is second to none; they are simply the best at everything they do.

Thus, encourage all of us to keep this workspace safe and healthy. When everyone does their part, the whole office will feel more at ease. We hold our self-accountable and follow the following safety norms as advised as well.

· Cough/sneeze etiquette (into a tissue or elbow)

· Hand washing practices

· Not coming into work when we feel ill.”

DrillMaps India Pvt Ltd: Noor Fahad, Operations Manager:

“Wework is our third workspace in Delhi/NCR and undoubtedly our best yet. We've been here for a couple of months and we'll be more than happy to continue operating from this terrific workspace in the time to come. Love the ambiance, fully sanitized, customer service, and professionalism shown by the entire team. Highly recommended by DrillMaps Team, if you're looking for a comfortable, professional, and well maintained & sanitized working space in Delhi/NCR. Cheers to the entire team!”

Laundry Heap: Co-founder & Director: Mayur Bommai

''Being a 24-hour Global operations centre for an essential on-demand Laundry & dry cleaning service, work never stopped when the pandemic hit. It was imperative for us to have a safe working space when we all wanted to come back into the office.

WeWork clearly impressed us with safety measures and protocols that made us feel extremely comfortable and secure in our working environment. With this, our full team has progressively come back into the physical working environment.''

WeWork bears the responsibility of the accuracy and completeness of the above article.

Disclaimer: This is an advertorial and NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy of the content.