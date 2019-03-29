All You Need To Know About Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY)

Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) provides hospital cover of up to Rs 5 lakh.

Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year, for hospitalisation for over 10.74 crore vulnerable families in cashless and paperless manner, at public and empanelled private hospitals, National Health Agency under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on its website www.abnhpm.gov.in. The Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana policy has been devised to reduce the financial burden on poor and vulnerable groups arising out of hospitalisation needs ensure their access to quality health services, the ministry's website added.

Here is all you need to know about Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY):

The PMJAY scheme aims to provide hospitalisation cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per entitled family per year and more than 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) covered across the country, the National Health Agency said on its website.

PMJAY is an entitlement based scheme and no formal enrolment process is required.

Poor, deprived rural families and identified occupational category of urban workers' families as per the latest Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011 data, both rural and urban will be covered. In addition, all enrolled families under Rashtriya Swasthaya Bima Yojana (RSBY) that do not feature in the targeted groups as per SECC data will be included as well.

Free treatment is available at all public and empanelled private hospitals. Cashless and paperless access to quality health care services is provided to all the beneficiaries.

Eligible beneficiaries can avail services across India for 1,350 medical packages covering surgery, medical and day care treatments, cost of medicines and diagnostics. All pre-existing diseases are also covered under the PMJAY scheme.

To check eligibility, beneficiaries can contact the helpline (14555/1800111565) or visit the nearest Common Service Centres (CSC) or logon to https://mera.pmjay.gov.in. This can also be checked at empanelled hospitals, National Health Agency noted.

