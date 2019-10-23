Axis Bank Rises Over 2% As Asset Quality Improves

On the BSE, Axis Bank shares rose as much as 2.42% to an intraday high of Rs 730 apiece.

Axis Bank shares gave up most of early gains in afternoon deals on Wednesday, a day after the private sector lender reported an improvement in its asset quality. In a regulatory filing after market hours on Tuesday, Axis Bank reported a net loss of Rs 112.08 crore for the quarter ended September 30, surprising analysts. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Axis Bank shares rose as much as 2.42 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 730 apiece on Wednesday. The stock opened higher at Rs 718 apiece and rose to as much as Rs 730 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), marking an increase of 2.42 per cent.

Axis Bank's net interest income (NII) - the difference between interest earned and interest expended - stood at Rs. 6,101.83 crore in the second quarter of current financial year.

Gross non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans stood at 5.03 per cent in the July-September period.

Its tax expense rose 6.75 times to Rs. 2,545.27 crore in the quarter ended September 30.

The bank said the spike in tax expenses was on account of a write-down of net deferred tax assets worth Rs. 2,137.59 crore, which was fully charged to the profit and loss account.

At 3:10 pm, Axis Bank shares traded 0.15 per cent higher at Rs 713.80 apiece on the BSE. The benchmark Sensex index was up 0.19 per cent at that time.

