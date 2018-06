Axis Bank Revises Key Lending Rates; EMIs Set To Rise

Axis Bank has fixed its bank rate at 8.95 per cent.

Tenor MCLR Overnight 8.10% One month 8.10% Three month 8.35% Six month 8.50% One year 8.60% Two years 8.70% Three years 8.75%

Axis Bank on Monday became the latest lender to revise the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate or MCLR, the key rate below which a bank cannot lend. Interest rates for different products such as home loan and auto loan are fixedthe basis of upon MCLR. So now, the overnight MCLR of Axis Bank stands revised to 8.10 per cent while for a period of three years, Axis Bank will charge an MCLR of 8.75 per cent. Separately, the bank rate or the minimum interest rate which Axis Bank will charge from its customers, has now been fixed at 8.95 per cent. This is with effect from April 4, 2018."As per RBI guidelines, all floating rate rupee loans sanctioned and credit limits renewed w.e.f. April 1, 2016 are priced with reference to the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR). The Bank reviews and publishes the internal benchmark MCLRs on a monthly basis," Axis Bank said on its website, axisbank.com.These rates will be valid until Axis Bank reviews them further, it noted. On June 6, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate or the rate at which it grants loans to commercial banks to 6.25 per cent. The central bank hiked the repo rate after a period of four-and-a-half years.After the RBI announced the repo rate hike, banks such as Bank of Baroda Indian Bank and Karur Vysya hiked their MCLRs. Large banks such as State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank had already hiked their MCLRs before the RBI announced the rate hike.