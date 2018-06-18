Axis Bank Revises Key Lending Rates; EMIs Set To Rise

"As per RBI guidelines, all floating rate rupee loans sanctioned and credit limits renewed w.e.f. April 1, 2016 are priced with reference to the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR). The Bank reviews and publishes the internal benchmark MCLRs on a monthly basis," Axis Bank said on its website, axisbank.com.
Following are the latest marginal cost of funds based lending rates of Axis Bank:
|Tenor
|MCLR
|Overnight
|8.10%
|One month
|8.10%
|Three month
|8.35%
|Six month
|8.50%
|One year
|8.60%
|Two years
|8.70%
|Three years
|8.75%
These rates will be valid until Axis Bank reviews them further, it noted.
CommentsOn June 6, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate or the rate at which it grants loans to commercial banks to 6.25 per cent. The central bank hiked the repo rate after a period of four-and-a-half years.
After the RBI announced the repo rate hike, banks such as Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank and Karur Vysya hiked their MCLRs. Large banks such as State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank had already hiked their MCLRs before the RBI announced the rate hike.