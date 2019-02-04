Axis Bank Pays These Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits From This Month

Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time.

Axis Bank revised its fixed deposit interest rates with effect from February 1, 2019, said the private sector lender on its website, axisbank.com. Fixed deposits or FDs are secure financial instruments offered by public, private sector banks, small finance banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and post offices, which fetch guaranteed returns. Last week, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, in his Budget speech, proposed to increase the limit for tax deduction at source (TDS) on interest income from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 40,000 per annum. Fixed deposit accounts with a lock-in period of five or 10 years are eligible for deduction in income tax under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits paid by Axis Bank:

Interest rates (with effect from February 1, 2019) Term General public Senior citizens 7 days to 14 days 3.5 3.5 15 days to 29 days 3.5 3.5 30 days to 45 days 5.5 5.5 46 days to 60 days 6.25 6.25 61 days < 3 months 6.25 6.25 3 months < 4 months 6.25 6.25 4 months < 5 months 6.25 6.25 5 months < 6 months 6.25 6.25 6 months < 7 months 6.75 7 7 months < 8 months 6.75 7 8 months < 9 months 6.75 7 9 months < 10 months 7.1 7.35 10 months < 11 months 7.1 7.35 11 months < 1 year 7.1 7.35 1 year < 1 year 5 days 7.3 7.95 1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 7.55 8.2 1 year 11 days < 13 months 7.3 7.95 13 months < 14 months 7.35 8 14 months < 15 months 7.3 7.95 15 months < 16 months 7.3 7.95 16 months < 17 months 7.3 7.95 17 months < 18 months 7.6 8.25 18 Months < 2 years 7.3 7.95 2 years < 30 months 7.5 8.15 30 months < 3 years 7.5 8 3 years < 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years to 10 years 7.25 7.75

Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time. The interest rates vary according to the tenor of a fixed deposit.