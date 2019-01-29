NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Axis Bank Reports 131% Surge In December Quarter Profit, Beats Street Estimates

Net profit rose to Rs 1,681 crore ($236.42 million) for the three months to December 31 from Rs 726 crore a year earlier.

January 29, 2019
Gross non-performing loans fell to 5.75 per cent of total loans at the end of December


Axis Bank, in its last quarter led by former chief executive Shikha Sharma, reported a better-than-expected 131.4 per cent jump in profit on Tuesday, boosted by higher interest income backed by strong loan growth.

Net profit rose to Rs 1,681 crore ($236.42 million) for the three months to December 31 from Rs 726 crore a year earlier, third-biggest private sector lender by assets said.

That beat the Rs 1,197 crore forecast on average by 24 analysts, data from Refinitiv showed.

Gross non-performing loans fell to 5.75 per cent of total loans at the end of December from 5.96 per cent in the previous quarter but were higher than the 5.28 per cent a year earlier.

($1 = Rs 71.10)

