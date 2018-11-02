NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Axis Bank Q2 Profit Jumps Nearly 83% To Rs 790 Crore, Beats Analysts' Estimates

Analysts had expected a net profit of Rs 741 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

Provisions fell 6.8 per cent to Rs 2,927 crore.

Axis Bank, the country's third-biggest private sector lender by assets, on Friday posted a better-than-expected 82.6 per cent jump in second-quarter profit, boosted by higher interest income and as asset quality improved.

Net profit came in at Rs 790 crore ($108.95 million) for the three months ended September 30, compared with Rs 432 crore a year ago.

Analysts had expected a net profit of Rs 741 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

Gross non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 5.96 per cent at end-September, compared with 6.52 per cent in the previous quarter and 5.90 per cent in the same period last year.

($1 = Rs 72.51)

